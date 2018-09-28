Pimp sentenced to 21 years after assaulting and robbing Newport Beach man who paid him for sex with underage girl

A man was sentenced to 21 years in state prison on multiple charges related to trafficking an underage girl for sex and assaulting and robbing a Newport Beach man who paid for her services.
Grant Champion Ewing, 23, of Riverside pleaded guilty Thursday to 11 charges related to sex trafficking of a minor and burglary, kidnapping and assault.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 22 incident in which Ewing delivered a 17-year-old girl to the 59-year-old man he later assaulted, the Orange County district attorney’s office said in a news release.
The man, who was not identified by name, communicated with Ewing beforehand on a website known for prostitution, the district attorney’s office said.
Ewing drove the girl to meet with the man in Newport Beach, authorities said. Afterward, Ewing drove to the man’s home, where the customer and the girl were to have sex.
Ewing later returned to the home, and when the customer opened the door, he found Ewing pointing a gun at his face, the district attorney’s office said.
Ewing forced his way in and hit the man multiple times on the face and demanded gold from him.
Ewing forced the man into a bedroom and went through his belongings, authorities said. Ewing then hit the man on the head with the gun and discharged the gun.
The man told Ewing there was cash in a hallway closet, the DA’s report said. Ewing took the cash, locked the man in his bedroom closet and threatened to kill him if he called police. He then stole the man’s cellphone and computer, authorities said.
Ewing left with the girl, and the man contacted police. Ewing was arrested that night, the DA’s office said.
Ewing pleaded guilty to robbery, burglary, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment, making criminal threats, pimping and pandering a minor over 16 years old and trafficking a minor.
As part of his sentence, Ewing must register as a sex offender.
He also received sentencing enhancements related to use of a firearm, a previous “strike” conviction and a previous prison term.