Las Vegas man suspected of beating homeless man at Costa Mesa motel

A Las Vegas man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of beating a homeless man at a Costa Mesa motel and leaving him with severe head trauma, police said.
Costa Mesa police responded at about 7:10 p.m. to a report of suspicious circumstances at the Vagabond Inn at 3205 Harbor Blvd.
A 53-year-old homeless man was lying in the hallway of the motel when officers arrived. He was bleeding from the nose and ears, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
William Kent Shelfer, 35, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious bodily injury after police found him nearby in what they allege was a stolen motor home. He also is suspected of auto theft, police said.
Police said they connected him to the beating through video surveillance footage.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Rob Dimel at (714) 754-5363.
