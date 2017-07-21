Costa Mesa skate park reopens after graffiti cleanup

Volcom Skate Park in Costa Mesa reopened Friday morning after an approximately four-day closure in which city crews removed graffiti that officials say was spray-painted during a memorial service there Sunday night.

About 200 people gathered at the park Sunday to remember Daniel Moya, 20, a Costa Mesa resident and avid skateboarder who died recently, according to his friends.

Guests said the vigil was peaceful, but city officials said some people who were there vandalized the park at 900 Arlington Drive, prompting police to respond. Police arrested two men and a teenager who they said were uncooperative with officers.

Photos posted on social media show spray-painted tributes to Moya inside one of the bowls in the skate park.

City Parks and Community Services Director Justin Martin said Monday that although the graffiti included tributes to Moya, vulgar language also was spray-painted inside the facility.

City crews Monday began the task of removing graffiti from restroom walls, skate bowls and fences and cleaning up trash left behind, Martin said.

Police estimated it would cost $3,000 to clean the park. The final cost of the work was not immediately available Friday.

Staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.

