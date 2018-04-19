H.B. wildlife center reports positive results with new incubators and aviary for threatened shorebirds

The center bought two new Grumbach egg incubators and an outdoor aviary for western snowy plovers with $36,000 it received from a settlement agreement in late 2016 between Orange County Coastkeeper, a Costa Mesa-based environmental group, and Air Industries Co. of Garden Grove over stormwater pollution. The federal government classifies the small shorebirds as threatened because of loss of habitat and breeding sites caused by human activity and invasive non-native plants.