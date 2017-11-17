Share Our Selves gathering makes helping the homeless a family activity

Children and their parents gathered in Costa Mesa on Thursday to learn more about local homelessness and participate in activities meant to help people who don’t have a permanent roof over their heads.

During the two-hour Family Night sponsored by Share Our Selves at its center at 1550 Superior Ave., guests stocked kits with hygiene items and made fleece blankets that will be distributed to those in need.

Youngsters could decorate bags that will be filled with food and given to homeless people in the community.

Share Our Selves also displayed photos taken by some of its homeless clients to give a glimpse of how the world looks through their eyes.

SOS, which provides medical, dental and behavioral health services, legal aid, holiday programs and financial assistance, has service centers throughout Orange County.

Family Night coincided with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, an effort the week before Thanksgiving to encourage people to help those in need.

Last year’s Family Night was held in conjunction with SOS’ Sleep Out on Superior, during which participants sleep overnight in the organization’s parking lot to show solidarity with homeless people.

Sleep Out on Superior was canceled this year but is expected to return in 2018.

