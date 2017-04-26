2 local classified school employees win state honors

A Newport-Mesa Unified School District classified employee and another from the Huntington Beach Union High School District were selected for state honors this week.

The California Department of Education on Monday announced six 2017 Classified Employees of the Year, including Karen Allison from Newport-Mesa and Norman Dobrofsky from Huntington Beach Union.

Allison has been a cafeteria manager at Adams Elementary School in Costa Mesa for 11 years. She helps prepare and serve at least 600 meals a day for students and accommodates students with special dietary needs.

On Tuesday night, the Newport-Mesa board honored Allison along with five other classified (non-faculty) workers selected as employees of the year at the county level.

Karen Allison of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District is among the 2017 state Classified Employe Courtesy Newport-Mesa Unified School District Karen Allison of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District is among the 2017 state Classified Employees of the Year. Karen Allison of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District is among the 2017 state Classified Employees of the Year. (Courtesy Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

“It’s unbelievable that I’m being awarded for just being me,” Allison said Wednesday. “It’s amazing to be recognized, and going to the state level was unbelievable. This is what I do and I love my job.”

Dobrofsky has been a utility worker for Valley Vista High School in Fountain Valley for eight years. His duties include cleaning and repairs, restocking items for the onsite day care center for teenage parents and doing laundry for students in the Career Technical Education baking and pastry class.

“I’m humbled — it’s not really just about me,” Dobrofsky said Wednesday. “It’s a team here, and the students support me.”

Dobrofsky was honored Tuesday during a ceremony with Huntington Beach Union Supt. Clint Harwick, Valley Vista High Principal Kerry Clitheroe and staff members.

Clitheroe said Dobrofsky’s positive attitude and hard work are crucial for students to see.

“Oftentimes our students need extra support, and it makes a big difference for these kids,” Clitheroe said. “I can’t think of a more well-deserving person than Norm.”

The six winners were selected from among 100 nominees statewide. They will be honored by state schools chief Tom Torlakson at a luncheon in Sacramento on May 25.

Priscella.Vega@latimes.com

@vegapriscella