32-year-old lemur stolen from Santa Ana Zoo turns up at Newport Beach hotel

A ring-tailed lemur was recovered from a Newport Beach hotel after it and 10 other primates were let out of their enclosures at the Santa Ana Zoo, officials said Tuesday.
Officers were called to the zoo around 7:50 a.m. Saturday, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
Zoo staff told authorities that an unknown number of intruders broke into the 20-acre grounds by cutting through fencing around the perimeter and cutting open an enclosure that houses 10 monkeys, freeing them onto zoo property.
Staff captured those primates, but a 32-year-old lemur named Isaac was apparently stolen from a neighboring enclosure.
“First we were very startled, and we were just concerned for the lemur," said zoo director Ethan Fisher. "We wanted to make sure that it was OK.”
Later that day, police in Newport Beach recovered the animal after it was left outside the Newport Beach Marriott Bayview hotel. It was in a crate marked “SA Zoo,” according to Bertagna.
Isaac was found with a handwritten note reading: “This belongs to the Santa Ana Zoo. It was taken last night. Please bring it to police.”
Zoo staff went to the hotel and took custody of Isaac, who was unharmed.
Officials estimate the vandalism at the zoo caused more than $1,000 in damage. The stolen lemur is valued at $3,000, police said.
Isaac is one of two lemurs that lived at the zoo as of September. Lemurs are found in the wild only on the island nation of Madagascar and are an endangered species.
Taking an endangered species is a federal crime.
Officials did not release information about any possible suspects, and a motive was unknown.