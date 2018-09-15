Huntington Beach celebrates its lifestyle with surfing, volleyball, vintage vehicles and more

Huntington Beach is celebrating its lifestyle this weekend with Surf City Days.
The free event presented by the Downtown Business Improvement District features an array of activities on the beach and around Main Street, Fifth Street and Pier Plaza on Saturday and Sunday.
On the south side of the pier both days, people can watch the 48th annual City Surf Contest and the Duke’s CBVA Volleyball Tournament.
Saturday featured the Kowabunga Van Klan VW Bus Car Show, while at Huntington Surf and Sport, people tried out wetsuits, surfboards and fins.
Sunday’s festivities, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., include music and dory races. For the full schedule and more information, visit bit.ly/2Oju3Rq.