'Surf culture shaped me': Surfing Walk of Fame inductees share their gratitude for the sport and its lifestyle

Huntington’s surf celebration — coinciding with the nine-day U.S. Open of Surfing, which runs through Sunday — will continue at 9 a.m. Friday, when Aipa will join hometown surfing hero Brett Simpson, a two-time U.S. Open champion, and Herbie Fletcher, a Huntington Beach High School alumnus and founder of Herbie Fletcher Surfboards, as inductees into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame. They will be immortalized by putting their handprints and footprints in cement in front of Huntington Surf and Sport at 300 Pacific Coast Hwy.