Newport surgeon and girlfriend are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women

In April 2016, Rackauckas said, Robicheaux and Riley met a woman at an unidentified restaurant in Newport Beach and invited her to a party on a boat. The woman drank at the party but felt more intoxicated than she expected, and the pair took her to Robicheaux’s Newport apartment, where she was raped, Rackauckas said. The woman contacted authorities the next day and tested positive for multiple drugs.