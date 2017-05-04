Taco Brat, a Mexican-German restaurant, hosts preview night in an Irish bar

The kitchen at Taco Brat isn’t quite ready for prime time, but the fledgling Costa Mesa restaurant gave hungry patrons a sneak preview Tuesday of the soon-to-open “taqueria and brathaus.”

Dozens pulled into the Harp Inn, which hosted the event, to taste Taco Brat’s Mexican-German fare of tacos and bratwurst, a culinary combo believed to be a first in Orange County.

The restaurant at 2101 Harbor Blvd. plans to open in early June. It will replace the Taco Jr. stand at the corner of Harbor Boulevard and Hamilton Street, which has had a Mexican restaurant since at least 1958. Following a renovation, the location will have an expanded patio area billed as a “GerMexican beer garden.”

Taco Brat will make its own tortillas and bratwurst. It will serve beer and wine.

The restaurant is the creation of Chance Owen and chef Thomas Curran, formerly of Umami Burger and California Pizza Kitchen. Curran, a Costa Mesa resident, studied at Le Cordon Bleu.

Curran noted that the 1950s-era building, which has been fenced off for weeks following Taco Jr.’s closure this past winter, was slated to be demolished before he and his team managed to save and renovate it for their new concept.

“When that green, ugly fence comes down … you’re gonna see something that’s magical,” Curran said. “It’s a true transition.”

Tuesday’s preview featured a full-course meal starting with charro beans and a pickled assortment of vegetables and jalapeños. A giant pretzel accompanied by three dipping sauces, including a cheese dip made with Negra Modelo beer, followed.

Next came a citrus adobo carne asada taco or, for vegetarians, a panko-crusted fried avocado taco.

Patrons also tasted Taco Brat’s housemade bratwurst nestled in a crusty baguette and topped with grilled peppers and onions. A “Bavarian churro” — fried pretzel pieces covered in cinnamon sugar and topped with Mexican chocolate sauce — served as dessert.

Ray Augustinus, left, Patrick Bolanos, center, and Ryan Merrell attend a restaurant tasting for Taco Scott Smeltzer | Daily Pilot Ray Augustinus, left, Patrick Bolanos, center, and Ryan Merrell attend a restaurant tasting for Taco Brat at The Harp Inn on Tuesday. Ray Augustinus, left, Patrick Bolanos, center, and Ryan Merrell attend a restaurant tasting for Taco Brat at The Harp Inn on Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer | Daily Pilot)

Initial reviews of the fare were positive from a trio of friends who bought tickets to the preview through Facebook.

Ryan Merrell of Costa Mesa liked how the ingredients were homemade, from the tortillas to the charro beans.

“Everything was pretty solid,” he said.

“We’ll be returning,” added his friend, Ray Augustinus, also of Costa Mesa.

Patrick Bolanos of Irvine came to Taco Brat’s preview prepared, at least when it came to his feet. He wore Vans shoes with yellow hard-shelled tacos on them.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint