Man suspected of stealing from Costa Mesa Target and punching security guard is arrested after chase

Police arrested a Costa Mesa transient Sunday night on suspicion of stealing from a Target store and punching a security guard before fleeing, authorities said.

Police were called to the Harbor Boulevard store after receiving a call around 9:20 p.m., said police Sgt. Matt Selinske.

Target security staff was trying to detain a man on allegations of shoplifting, Selinske said.

The man punched a security guard on the face and escaped, police said. The guard was OK, Selinske said.

Police chased the man to the 3000 block of Deodar Avenue. A police officer suffered a minor injury during the pursuit, Selinske said.

Corey Justin Abel, 26, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and resisting arrest, police said. Abel is a transient believed to be living in Costa Mesa but whose last known address was in Malibu, police said.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint