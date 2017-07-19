Mesa Water board president resigns, plans to move to Ohio

Mesa Water District board President Ethan Temianka has resigned his seat as he plans to move from Costa Mesa to Columbus, Ohio.

Temianka said he’s moving so he can focus more on growing his business, a real estate investment company called Patriarch Enterprises.

His resignation from Mesa Water was effective Wednesday.

Temianka was first elected to the five-member board in 2012 and was re-seated without challenge in 2016. He represented Division 3, which encompasses much of northern Costa Mesa.

Holding elected office at home while running a business elsewhere had started to take its toll “both mentally and physically,” Temianka wrote on his personal Facebook page.

He said his company has been investing in Columbus for five years, “and the market is taking off.”

The Mesa Water board plans to appoint someone to fill Temianka’s seat, according to district spokeswoman Noelle Collins.

Later this week, the district will send notices about the vacancy to residents in Division 3, Collins said Wednesday.

Applicants must live in the division, be at least 18 years old and be registered to vote.

The water district provides service to about 110,000 people in Costa Mesa, parts of Newport Beach and sections of unincorporated Orange County, including John Wayne Airport.



