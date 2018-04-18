DAILY PILOT

Laguna Beach opens renovated Thalia Street beach access

By Bradley Zint
Apr 18, 2018 | 1:35 PM
Andre Nunn and Noah Landa, both 13, are the first to try out the new Thalia Street beach stairway Tuesday in Laguna Beach. (Photo by Spencer Grant)

Laguna Beach officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a renovated beach access at Thalia Street, much to the enjoyment of surfers who again can easily access the popular stretch of surf.

The roughly $840,000 project replaced the stairway that goes from the end of Thalia, a block southwest of South Coast Highway, down to the sand. Crews also created new overlook points, added seating, a bike rack and drought-resistant landscaping and replaced lighting, according to City Engineer Christina Templeton.

Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Rob Zur Schmiede prepares to cut the ribbon Tuesday to open the newly renovated Thalia Street beach access. (Photo by Spencer Grant)

Templeton said the staircase is now wider, making it better able to accommodate beachgoers toting chairs or surfboards.

"The new stairs are also constructed deeper into the sand at the bottom for when the beach recedes during the winter months," Templeton said in an email. "As a popular place for stand-up paddlers and surfers to meet, the new seating area at the Thalia Street access will also provide a broader space to gather and unload gear."

The project, funded by Laguna's capital improvement fund, took seven months. It is part of a citywide beach access effort that also included renovating the Oak Street and Mountain Road beach stairs last year.

City officials also are working to improve the beach access at Agate and Pearl streets. Agate could be finished by early this summer, Templeton said.

Andre Nunn and Noah Landa take in the view from the stairway at the newly renovated Thalia Street beach access. (Photo by Spencer Grant)

BRADLEY ZINT is a contributor to Times Community News .

