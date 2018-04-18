Laguna Beach opens renovated Thalia Street beach access

Laguna Beach officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a renovated beach access at Thalia Street, much to the enjoyment of surfers who again can easily access the popular stretch of surf.
The roughly $840,000 project replaced the stairway that goes from the end of Thalia, a block southwest of South Coast Highway, down to the sand. Crews also created new overlook points, added seating, a bike rack and drought-resistant landscaping and replaced lighting, according to City Engineer Christina Templeton.
Templeton said the staircase is now wider, making it better able to accommodate beachgoers toting chairs or surfboards.
"The new stairs are also constructed deeper into the sand at the bottom for when the beach recedes during the winter months," Templeton said in an email. "As a popular place for stand-up paddlers and surfers to meet, the new seating area at the Thalia Street access will also provide a broader space to gather and unload gear."
The project, funded by Laguna's capital improvement fund, took seven months. It is part of a citywide beach access effort that also included renovating the Oak Street and Mountain Road beach stairs last year.
City officials also are working to improve the beach access at Agate and Pearl streets. Agate could be finished by early this summer, Templeton said.
BRADLEY ZINT is a contributor to Times Community News .