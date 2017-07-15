Laguna Beach police serve Ruby’s customers and charity for Tip-A-Cop

Laguna Beach police put a new spin on the slogan “protect and serve” Saturday, serving up burgers, fries and milkshakes for charity.

Police employees greeted customers and helped take and deliver food orders at Ruby’s Diner on South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach as part of the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser, which benefits the Special Olympics for athletes with disabilities.

After their meal, families checked out the gadgets inside a police car, got their faces painted and found themselves behind bars in a miniature jail.