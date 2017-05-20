Tour de OC takes cyclists for a spin

About 100 cyclists pushed off from Vanguard University in Costa Mesa on Saturday for Tour de OC, a bike-a-thon that raises money to help abused and neglected children in Orange County.

The 23rd annual event featured rides of 25, 55 and 100 miles, all of which started and finished at the Vanguard campus on Fair Drive.

Proceeds from Tour de OC help send children to the Royal Family Kids summer camp to participate in its mentorship program.

The goal is to raise enough money to send 100 kids to the camp, according to organizers.

Each participating cyclist donated at least $150 to the cause, along with a $50 registration fee.

Costa Mesa Councilman Allan Mansoor served as ambassador of this year’s tour.

For more information on the event, visit tourdeoc.org.