Man sentenced to prison for pimping 18-year-old woman in Costa Mesa

A Fresno man was sentenced Friday to three years and eight months in state prison for pimping an 18-year-old woman in Costa Mesa and illegally possessing a loaded firearm.

Adam Rocky Trinidad, 25, pleaded guilty in August to felony counts of pimping, pandering, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possessing a loaded firearm with the serial number removed, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Trinidad has a previous felony conviction in Fresno for possession of a controlled substance for sale in 2012, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Trinidad pimped an 18-year-old woman from Fresno to areas in Orange County known for human trafficking and prostitution between Aug. 23 and 25, 2016.

Undercover Costa Mesa detectives arranged to meet the woman at a motel on Newport Boulevard in Costa Mesa on Aug. 25 under the guise of being a customer, prosecutors said.

Police said they found a bag in a motel room that contained a loaded firearm with the identification number scratched off.

Trinidad was arrested near the motel.

