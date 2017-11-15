UC Irvine to host police training simulation Thursday

If there is a flurry of police action at UC Irvine on Thursday morning, it’s likely only a drill.

The university will host a simulation of a “multi-discipline, multi-jurisdictional response” to an assailant at the Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Anteater Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

The goal is to assess the UCI Police Department and other participating law enforcement agencies’ plans, policies, procedures and abilities in such a situation, according to the university.

Other agencies will include the Irvine Police Department and the Orange County Fire Authority.

Priscella.Vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @vegapriscella