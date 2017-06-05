Police try to find 2 women suspected of stealing teacher's wallet and going on $5,300 shopping spree

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two women suspected of stealing a teacher’s wallet from a Fountain Valley school and using stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree at South Coast Plaza.

Fountain Valley police suspect the wallet was taken from the teacher’s classroom at Plavan Elementary School at 9675 Warner Ave. between 7:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. May 19.

Credit cards in the wallet were used to buy $5,331.88 worth of merchandise from stores at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, police said.

Security footage from the mall captured photos of the two suspects.

One of the women is described as in her 40s with a medium build and long hair. She has a tattoo on her left forearm.

The other is described as in her 30s with long braids.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Dave Cabrera at (714) 593-4495 or Dave.cabrera@fountainvalley.org.

