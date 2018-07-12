DAILY PILOT

Segerstrom Center for the Arts to host World Cup viewing parties this weekend

Jul 12, 2018 | 11:00 AM
A crowd takes in the action during a 2014 World Cup viewing party at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. (Photo by Doug Gifford, Courtesy of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

Soccer fans can watch the final matches of the 2018 World Cup while catching some summer sunshine during a pair of free public viewing parties at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa this weekend.

Attendees can follow the action on sizable screens in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza as Belgium and England duke it out for third place Saturday and France and Croatia face off for the title on Sunday.

Both matches begin early — 7 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday — and visitors can start arriving an hour before kickoff.

Fans will be able to get their game faces on at face-painting stations or showcase their soccer skills on the plaza grass. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and visitors can bring their own snacks, picnics and chairs.

Kia Motors America also will offer soccer-themed games and prizes, such as a World Cup replica ball and tickets to an upcoming professional match, according to a news release.

The Segerstrom Center is at 600 Town Center Drive. For more information, visit scfta.org.

