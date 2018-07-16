Community honors late veteran who created Patriot Point in Huntington Beach

A crowd gathered along Pacific Coast Highway on Monday to honor the late Zach Martinez, a Vietnam veteran who created Patriot Point in Huntington Beach.
On Memorial Day 2010, Martinez, who died of cancer last month, raised an American flag on a bluff above the ocean on PCH near Goldenwest Street, creating Patriot Point to honor military veterans and their families.
During Monday’s event, family members shared stories of Martinez, and state Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) said she would try to make Patriot Point an official site.
A plane circled the area pulling a banner that read “Thank you for your service, Zach Martinez.”
At Councilwoman Barbara Delgleize’s request, the city of Huntington Beach is looking into buying and installing a plaque dedicated to Martinez.
Martinez enlisted in the Navy at age 18 in 1966. He served in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart after surviving a Viet Cong ambush in the Mekong Delta in 1969, according to the Healing4Warriors website.