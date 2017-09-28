Torah that survived Nazis helps Newport's Chabad Center mark Yom Kippur

Rabbi Reuven Mintz felt a wave of emotion when the century-old Torah scroll arrived in Newport Beach this week, bringing with it the spirits of Jewish people who made it through the Shoah — or Holocaust — and those who did not.

Newport’s Chabad Center for Jewish Life, where Mintz is director, keeps five Torah scrolls in its permanent collection. But this one is special because it survived Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass, on Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis ravaged Jewish businesses, homes and synagogues across Germany and fired the opening salvo of the Holocaust.

The Torah, thought to be about 110 years old, has been on a world tour since it was restored about two years ago and will be here only a few days. It comes to Orange County in time for Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The holiday observance begins at sunset Friday and ends Saturday.

The Torah, containing the five books of Moses, is a central reference for Jews — the blueprint for life: “Guidance for harmony or civilized societies, law and justice. Basic things,” Mintz said.

Mintz worked for more than a year to bring this Torah to Newport Beach for Yom Kippur services, which he knew would be well-attended and would maximize exposure to the powerful piece of culture and identity.

Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer Rabbi Reuven Mintz points out parts of the Torah that were restored. Each character was handwritten. Rabbi Reuven Mintz points out parts of the Torah that were restored. Each character was handwritten. (Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer)

He traces the scroll to Isaac Schwartz, a teenage boy who came upon an unattended smoldering pile of Torahs and other sacred items ripped from places of worship in his Hamburg neighborhood during Kristallnacht. Isaac grabbed the scroll, weighing roughly 15 pounds and measuring about 2 feet long, and buried it in his yard.

It stayed safe from violence but not the elements. After World War II, the Schwartz family recovered the scroll, which had worn down. It sat in disrepair for decades.

A philanthropist named Leonard Wien bought it and donated it to the Jewish Learning Institute, which methodically restored its torn parchment and faded lettering.

Then it went on tour. It was most recently in New York and North Carolina. Next week, it will go to Vancouver, British Columbia.

Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newport Beach opens a Torah that 14-year-old Isaac Schwartz rescued in Hamburg, Germany, after Kristallnacht in 1938. It will remain at the center until Tuesday, then leave for Vancouver, British Columbia. Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newport Beach opens a Torah that 14-year-old Isaac Schwartz rescued in Hamburg, Germany, after Kristallnacht in 1938. It will remain at the center until Tuesday, then leave for Vancouver, British Columbia. (Kevin Chang | Staff Photographer)

On Thursday, Mintz opened the scroll to Leviticus and showed how its veiny parchment, though speckled with time, was repaired. With a silver yad, or pointer, he showed where the scribe refilled the faded letters with a handcrafted quill. The scroll’s handles have been replaced with glossy cherrywood, and it is encased in a velvety cover that bears a dedication to the millions who perished in the Holocaust.

The handles, the cover and much of the ink are new. The messages, as written and experienced, are timeless.

Every Torah tells a story, Mintz said. This one tells of survival.

“What Isaac Schwartz actually did captures the essence of how and why, in spite of overwhelming odds stacked against us, we’re still here today,” Mintz said. “In that one bold act, he demonstrates that so long as the Jewish people remain connected to their lifeline, no evil force can bring us down.”

Yom Kippur services

All Chabad Center for Jewish Life services will be held at the Duke Hotel (formerly the Fairmont) at 4500 MacArthur Blvd., Newport Beach. Services are free, and no membership or affiliation is necessary.

Friday

6:30 p.m.: Kol Nidrei evening services and children’s service and program

Saturday

10 a.m.: Morning services

11 a.m.: Children’s service and program

11:45 a.m.: Yizkor memorial service (main service)

5:15 p.m.: Mincha afternoon service

6:15 p.m.: Neilah closing service

