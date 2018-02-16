Yes, those are bald eagles showing up at Newport's Back Bay and other O.C. spots

Among them is eagle A-96 — named Kanoa by a donor of the institute — the one photographed by Rollins. Kanoa hatched at the Trap Canyon nest on the northern shore of Santa Rosa Island in 2014, said Sharpe, and has been reported in the Newport Back Bay on Feb 4, 2017, Feb. 10, 2017, and March 21, 2017; in Santa Ana Heights on Feb. 9, 2017, and Feb. 21, 2017; Irvine on March 22, 2017; Oak View in Ventura County on May 8, 2017; and again in Newport Back Bay on Jan. 26, 2018.