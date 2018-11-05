GameCraft Brewing brings games and craft beer to Laguna Hills

Gamers and beer lovers have a new stomping ground with the addition of GameCraft Brewing to the burgeoning Orange County beer scene.
While the Laguna Hills brewery — which features games like Connect Four, Exploding Kittens and the cathartic Cards Against Humanity — is currently open in a soft phase, it will have a grand opening in early December.
The brewery is the brainchild of owner Scott Cebula and brewer Andrew Moy.
Both consider themselves video gamers but decided that the brewery should take people away from screens and keyboards.
“We wanted to enrich interaction,” Cebula said. “We live on our phones and keyboards, but there is nothing like drinking beer, talking with people and playing games.”
GameCraft is Cebula’s first brewery. The Laguna Hills native spent years in the tech industry but has homebrewed for decades. Opening his own place has been on his mind for years.
“This is something I have always wanted to do,” Cebula said. “Laguna Hills is where I raised my family and it’s a good way to add to my community.”
Moy attained a degree in public health science from UC Irvine, but quickly modified his career aspirations following graduation.
The Long Beach resident began homebrewing and went on to work at Bayhawk Ales in Irvine, Belmont Brewing Co. in Long Beach and Riip Beer Co. in Huntington Beach.
Moy's background is in west coast style IPAs and other pale ales, but he will be producing other various ales and lagers as well.
“My strong suit is the hoppy stuff,” Moy said.
The food at GameCraft is traditional brewery grub like pulled pork sliders and chicken wings along with Asian- and Latin-influenced dishes like fried wontons, bánh mì and empanadas.
The majority of the food is produced in-house except the tater tots and empanadas.
About a third of the beers GameCraft is currently serving are theirs while the rest are from breweries they’ve partnered with. Moy said he is adding a beer or two every week, and by the time of the grand opening the majority of the beers being served will be GameCraft brews.
For more information about GameCraft, visit https://www.gamecraftbrewing.com/.