The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley adds scale(s)

Because of its zoo status, the Reptile Zoo is approved to exhibit some reptiles that are illegal to sell, including alligators and snapping turtles. And though the mission wasn’t to add species, guests can expect to see a few additional animals that have been approved for exhibit by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Those include the Eastern diamondback rattlesnake, the canebrake “timber” rattlesnake and the Gaboon viper.