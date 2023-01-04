Up and running: Disneyland’s half-marathon to return as part of runDisney race season

This week, Disney announced the popular Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will return next year as a part of the runDisney race schedule.

“We’re so excited to bring runDisney races back to the West Coast in 2024 and are even more excited for the return of the fan-favorite Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend,” Disney Sports Social Community Manager Sarah Harris said in a post on the DisneyParks Blog.

RunDisney is the race series featuring runs at Disney Theme Parks worldwide.

While the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend isn’t scheduled until Jan. 11 through 14, 2024, general registration opens Feb. 14, 2023, and the event is expected to sell out.

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will be the first runDisney race at Disneyland since 2017 and will be made up of a 5K, 10K and half marathon. RunDisney is also known for its “challenge” races, a 10K and half marathon combined over two days.

Details about the local race course have yet to be announced, but past marathons have included several miles on the streets of Anaheim and Downtown Disney. The route typically features music, live entertainment and sightings of Disney characters. Runners also receive uniquely themed medals for completing the course.

The 2023-24 runDisney race season begins in November with the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Nov. 2 through 5 at Walt Disney World Resort, and continues with the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend on Jan. 3 through 7, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort. The season continues with the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend in Anaheim Jan. 11 through 12, 2024, followed by the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Feb. 22 through 25, 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort. The season ends with the Springtime Surprise Weekend, also at Walt Disney World Resort, taking place April 18 through 21, 2024. Since race weekends will take place on both the East and West coasts, runDisney also plans to bring back the Coast to Coast Race Challenge in 2024, with medals awarded to runners who participate in select races on both sides of the country.

In conjunction with the in-person events, runDisney will host a virtual series for runners of all ages from June 2023 until August 2023. Registration for the virtual series opens April 25, 2023.

Disney anticipates over 100,000 runners from across the country will participate in the 2023-24 race season.

“With entertainment, beloved characters and Disney magic at every mile, runDisney races are memorable experiences for runners of all ages and skill levels,” said Harris. “They’re also the only opportunity for runners and Disney fans alike to run unique courses through Disney parks.”

