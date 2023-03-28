Saddleback Wilderness debuts with new trails, spectacular views

Hikers enjoy the panoramic view of the San Bernardino Mountains in the Saddleback Wilderness trail located in OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space. The 3.3 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, with views of the mountains, open to the public on a limited basis April 1.

Looking out over the Saddleback Wilderness, it can be hard to believe the space was once the site of America’s first off-road motorsports park, known as Saddleback Park. Today, purple and yellow wildflowers dot the hillsides where lush green fields meet bright blue sky.

Located within OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space near Silverado and opening to the public on April 1, the trail systems at Saddleback Wilderness are situated where Saddleback Park opened in 1967. The motorsports park closed in 1984, and the site has since been restored to its natural habitat, but some evidence of the past remains.

Hikers walk along the new Saddleback Wilderness trail located in OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space. (James Carbone)

“This is unique opportunity to visit a historic motor-cross course,” said OC Parks operations manager, John Gump. ”Of course, that is not the intent of the facility, but there is still some cool infrastructure that is still present out there.”

On March 27, Gump joined Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Donald P. Wagner and OC Parks Interim Director Pam Passow and others in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the sprawling outdoor space.

“The scenic new trails at Saddleback Wilderness are something everyone can enjoy,” said Wagner.

O.C. Supervisor Don Wagner, left, and Pamela Passow, the interim director of OC Parks, cut the ribbon for the opening of the new Saddleback Wilderness trail at Irvine Ranch Open Space on Monday, March 27. (James Carbone)

Saddleback Wilderness boasts five trails ranging from easy to moderate in difficulty, totaling 3.3 miles for hiking, biking and equestrian use. Picnic tables, portable toilets and parking for horse trailers are open to the public, and a scenic overlook offers panoramic views of Orange County and beyond.

“It takes you up to a really beautiful 360-degree viewpoint where you have views of the Pacific, the mountains, Santiago peak,” said Gump. “It is really a nice opportunity for families and people who want to get out and have a shorter hike but still get to really nice views and enjoy the outdoors.”

The area is home to unique and protected plant and animal species, including the endangered California gnatcatcher, an insectivorous bird, Gump said.

Hikers take to the new Saddleback Wilderness trail located in OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space. (James Carbone)

“There is a lot of great wildlife; we had surveys done prior to developing the trail system. There is the California gnatcatcher, and there is lots of California quail which are really cute to see. The little flocks of them run and fly from the brush,” said Gump.

OC Parks manages almost 60,000 acres of parks as well as historical and coastal facilities and open space for the county of Orange as part of OC Community Resources. Gump said demand for such recreational open space is always growing.

“OC Parks maintains a pretty amazing trail system, but the population of Orange County has continued to grow, and outdoor trail-based activities have never been more popular,” said Gump. “So anytime we have an opportunity like this to deliver more trails to the public, we are absolutely going to do our best to deliver just that.”

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner leads a group of hikers on the new Saddleback Wilderness trail. (James Carbone)

Currently, Saddleback Wilderness is only accessible through scheduled self-guided and docent-led public programs, with advance reservation. Morning sessions from 8 to 10:30 a.m. as well as afternoon sessions from 1 to 3:30 p.m. are open April 1, 8, 22 and 29. Other activities include Intro to Cardio Hiking on April 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Morning Mountain Bike Ride from 8 to 10 a.m. on April 14 and Night Sky Exploration from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on April 28.

And there are always the fields of wildflowers to explore.

“There are lots of wildflowers scattered throughout the facility,” said Gump. “It is nice, refreshing and good for the spirit.”

The Saddleback Wilderness trail, located in OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space, has native plant life. (James Carbone)

For a full list of activities and programs and to preregister, visit letsgooutside.org.

