Heritage Hill Historical Park to host Rancho Days Fiesta

Roping demonstrations will be among the entertainment at Rancho Days Fiesta on May 6.

Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest honors the past year round with fully restored historic buildings that reflect different time periods in Orange County’s history. On May 6, Rancho Days Fiesta will focus on celebrating the history of the local rancho and Native American cultures.

Folklórico performances will be part of Rancho Days Fiesta. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

“This event is a wonderful way for guests of all ages to learn about and commemorate the rich history of Orange County,” said Donald P. Wagner, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

Following a land grant in 1842, most of the land that makes up Lake Forest was owned by Don José Serrano, which he named Rancho Cañada de Los Alisos, or the Valley of the Sycamores. In 1863, an adobe structure was built on the rancho, where the Serrano family lived and raised long horn cattle. The livestock eventually led to the area earning the name El Toro. The historic Serrano house now makes its home at Heritage Hill.

Heritage Hill Historical Park’s Rancho Days Fiesta will include family-friendly activities. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

The family-friendly Rancho Days Fiesta takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include Native American and folklórico dancing, charro horse riding, roping demonstrations and music. Children can look forward to piñata breaking and crafts as well as early California ranching hands-on activities and exhibitors.

Musical performances, crafts, piñata breaking will all be featured at Heritage Hill Historical Park’s Rancho Days Fiesta. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

Besides the Mexican rancho-era adobe, the 4.1-acre park features three other historic buildings, which will be open for the event courtesy of the Amigos de la Colina docents. The El Toro Grammar School from 1890 and St. George’s Episcopal Mission from 1891 have been restored at the park along with the Harvey Bennett Ranch House built during Orange County’s citrus farming days in 1908. Free walking tours are regularly hosted on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. Heritage Hill also hosts school tour programs open to third- and fourth-grade classes that includes a program that showcases a Native American village exhibit focused on the daily life of the “People of the Land Before 1769.”

Rancho Days Fiesta will feature Native American dancing. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

Admission and parking are free and dogs are welcome (outdoors only) on leashes under 6 feet.