‘Family affair’: Villains Brewing Co. opens in Anaheim

Villains Brewing Co. is opening in the former Modern Times Leisuretown space in Anaheim.

On the evening of Friday, June 9, a line of beers lovers snaked down Anaheim Boulevard and around the corner onto West Water Street, waiting to get into Villains Brewing Co. in Anaheim.

“It’s been like this since 11 a.m.,” a security guard marveled.

The grand opening of the new brewery from Smoke & Fire’s Isaias Hernandez drew crowds throughout the day and into the night.

“It is family affair; it is what we do best,” said Hernandez. “It is hospitality wrapped into beer, wrapped into an artisanal approach to food.”

Villains Brewing Co. has opened in Anaheim, with nods to famous bad guys including Jason from the “Friday the 13th” series, seen playing pool in a black-and-white mural. (Greg Nagel)

Hernandez started Smoke & Fire Social Eatery with partners Josh Bentrem and Juan Hernandez, combining corporate restaurant experience that collectively includes Red Robin, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill and Raising Canes Chicken Fingers. Known for its barbecue, Smoke & Fire boasts locations in Pomona, Paramount and La Habra, while Craft by Smoke & Fire, at the nearby Anaheim Center Street Promenade, leans more toward a steakhouse-style, full-service restaurant.

“We opened up Craft by Smoke & Fire because we are all full-service people,” Hernandez said. “That is our full-service brand that has a full liquor license and does craft cocktails with craft barbecue.”

The menu at Villains, reflects favorites from the restaurant group, like smoked beef brisket and smash burgers. For beer, Hernandez partnered with Brad Kominek, a brew master with experience at other respected Orange County breweries like Noble Ale Works and Green Cheek.

“I met Brad at a charity event for cystic fibrosis, where I cooked and he made beer,” said Hernandez.

Craft beer at Villains Brewing Co. is served in a space that includes a swimming pool. (Greg Nagel)

Not long after working the charity event, Shaheen Sadeghi, creator and founder of Costa Mesa-based LAB Holding LLC, reached out to Hernandez about an opportunity with his property formerly occupied by Modern Times Leisuretown. Hernandez decided to bring Brad in as head brewer.

“We shook hands, we made it official; on Feb. 4 we became a legitimate company, and Brad and I have been here everyday since,” said Hernandez.

The beer menu’s tagline is “brewed with villainous intent” and features options like a double West Coast IPA called Brethren of Filth and a Mexican lager called Saca La Bolsita.

The space has retained the backyard party feel developed by LAB Holding, with patio seating and a swimming pool.

“When you walk in you feel like you are walking into your tia’s house,” Hernandez said of the relaxed outdoor vibe.

Shipping containers with murals of famous bad guys like Chucky from “Child’s Play” and Freddy Krueger of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” play up the villain theme and surround the outdoor courtyard. The 33,000-square-foot site is an imposing space to fill, but Hernandez has a plan.

A black-and-white mural shows a collection of movie villians in a police line-up at Villains Brewing Co. in Anaheim. (Greg Nagel)

“It starts with understanding the vessel,” Hernandez said. “It can’t just be a brewery. It can’t just be a restaurant. It can’t just be a speakeasy. It has to be all of those. We are creating an ecosystem,” he said.

Villians Brewing Co. has the option of sit-down service barbecue in the outdoor courtyard or a casual bar atmosphere within the brewery. The Villains Lair is where the partners plan to feature options from three or four rotating food-hall-style restaurants, like fried chicken from Bird Haus, Hotbox Burgers and sourdough Detroit-style pizza and pasta from One. Dope. Pizza.

“And hopefully soon, on July 1, you can have some of the best craft cocktails in Orange County,” said Hernandez of an unopened portion of the space. “The basement will be a speakeasy, and the top floor will be a dining area.”

Villains Brewing Co. in Anaheim serves barbecue entrees by Smoke & Fire, like brisket and smoked chicken. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Besides diversifying the space, Hernandez said the other important component to helping a business succeed is creating a community. Smoke & Fire, he said, was built on the foundation of not just creating a company but starting a family.

“It sounds cheesy, but at each of our restaurants everywhere we have Fast & the Furious quotes about family,” Hernandez said. “As we started growing, we developed a passion for opening up restaurants and offering jobs to people in the community. So our mission right now is to open up safely, sustainably, organically, and provide as many jobs as possible and have our family grow and see where it takes us.”