Ronald McDonald House Orange County builds on its foundation of service

Guests tour the Ronald McDonald House Orange County’s construction project as it undergoes expansion and renovation on July 26. The house will serve twice as many families with an addition of 24 guest rooms, along with new features including sensory rooms, pet therapy and an in-house shop.

In 2000, when Luz and Albert Carrete’s then-10-year-old son was rushed to Loma Linda hospital with an enlarged heart, the two parents were distraught.

“We spent many, many weeks at Loma Linda,” said Luz. “For the first few days I was staying by his side; I wouldn’t leave his side. Dad was sleeping in the car.”

A social worker told the family about the Ronald McDonald House, which provides lodging so families can stay close to their children receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Albert and Luz Carrete, of Corona, slept in their car at the hospital as their son was going through heart surgery in 2001. Today they are donors and supporters of the Ronald McDonald House Orange County. (James Carbone)

“Dad did start staying there, so he could shower up and get some good rest. When he would come and relieve me from staying with Junior, he was fresh and would walk in with a big smile,” said Luz. “That would help lift Junior’s spirits.”

Luz spent all her nights by her son’s side, but would head to the Loma Linda Ronald McDonald House in the afternoons to rest and freshen up. She also connected with the other families staying at the house who had a loved one in the hospital.

“It made you feel like you weren’t the only one going through this,” said Luz.

Eventually, Albert Carrete Jr. underwent heart transplant surgery at UCLA, and the Luzes returned to sleeping in their car so they could be close to their son.

The Ronald McDonald House in Orange County opened in 1989, and in the last year alone hosted 309 families in situations like that of the Carretes. As demand continues to grow, the Ronald McDonald House of Orange County is expanding and renovating to serve twice as many families.

Katie Russell, operations director at Orange County Ronald McDonald House, has been with the organization for more than 20 years and said the renovation of the Orange County house has been a passion project of hers.

Katie Russell, operations director for the Ronald McDonald House Orange County, gives a tour on July 26 as the house undergoes renovations. (James Carbone)

“In 2007, we started the very first capital campaign, if you will, where we knew we needed to grow to meet the need,” said Russell.

A hard hat tour on July 26 revealed the progress of the renovations to media, volunteers, donors and Ronald McDonald House alumni like the Carretes.

“It’s comforting to know there is a place like this for families out there,” said Luz.

Orange County Assemblyman Avelino Valencia, who represents the 68th district covering Anaheim, Orange and Santa Ana, also joined the tour.

“I am proud to have organizations in the district I represent that provide families of severely ill children receiving treatment in Orange County hospitals, with a home away from home,” said Valencia.

A rendering of the new communal dining room at the Ronald McDonald House Orange County. (James Carbone)

The expansion of RMHOC is set to be completed in early 2024 and will add 24 new guest rooms.

In addition to the extra rooms, the facility will include a sensory room, salon, renovated and expanded kitchen and other amenities, like a shopping experience inspired by a sister Ronald McDonald house in Chicago.

“We are going to do the same thing here. So when our little ones check in, they’re going to get Ronald bucks,” said Russell, which can be used to “buy” toys at the store.

“Bandai has made a commitment to donate toys,” said Russell. “They are also a sponsor of our playroom that we will see on the third floor.”

The expansion is made possible by local McDonald’s owner and operators, who have contributed more than $2.3 million to the expansion, via in-restaurant initiatives like Round-up for RMHC, donation boxes and Happy Meal sales.

“The fact that we have McDonald’s franchise owners who have contributed $2.3 million financially to the expansion shows how business gives back to the community,” said Valencia.

To honor them, a wing of guest rooms will be dedicated to Southern California owner/operators.

Besides raising funds, local McDonald’s owner/operators also volunteer their time at RMHOC. Local McDonald franchise owner/operator Brad Horner said he plans events with his management teams to come out and cook meals for the families staying in the house.

An outdoor patio with a scenic view will be part of the Ronald McDonald House Orange County’s new expansion and renovation. (James Carbone)

“We usually do it here,” Horner said at the RMHOC, “and at the L.A. house, mostly.”

Horner owns McDonald’s restaurants in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties with his brothers, Todd and David Horner, and said the volunteer nights are a way for McDonald’s team members to familiarize themselves with the charity.

“We do round-up campaigns in the restaurants now, so we ask our customers to round up their change to raise money that gets donated back to the Ronald McDonald House charity,” said Horner. “For our employees, the hard thing is explaining what the charity is a way that has meaning.”

Horner said volunteering creates a real connection between team members and the Ronald McDonald House the donations are supporting.

“It is a good way for them to feel like they are giving back to the communities they serve,” said Horner.

Guests tour the Ronald McDonald House Orange County’s construction project on July 26. (James Carbone)

The Carretes lost Albert Carrete Jr. last year but continue to support the Ronald McDonald House charity through donations in their son’s name because they know what an impact the house can have, Luz said.

“As difficult as it is, when you do have a chance to rest a little bit, maybe get a good meal, you find strength to keep going,” said Luz. “It makes a big difference.”

Donations to the Ronald McDonald House can be made at rmhcsc.org/orangecounty/page/donate.