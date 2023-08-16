Pacific Wine & Food Classic raises a glass for Golden Rule Charity

Pacific Wine & Food Classic hosts its fifth annual culinary event in Newport Beach on Sept. 30.

The Pacific Wine & Food Classic invites guests to eat, drink and be merry as the fifth annual culinary event returns to Newport Beach on Sept. 30.

Presented by the O.C. Restaurant Assn. and hosted by Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, the 21-and-over event will take place at the open-air venue with a seaside landscape from 2 to 5 p.m. with proceeds benefiting Golden Rule Charity.

“We are so excited to delight guests with a tremendous world-class culinary experience,” said Pamela Waitt, president of the O.C. Restaurant Assn. and founder of Pacific Wine & Food Classic. “This event has incredible food, wine and people.”

Golden Rule Charity is a nonprofit founded in 2015 by hospitality industry native Judy Walker. The organization works to provide timely relief to hospitality companies and employees in need by assisting with medical, food, shelter and transportation.

Since its inception, Golden Rule Charity has granted over $100,000 in funds directly to hundreds of restaurant, bar, hotel and winery workers facing crisis. In the past, the charity has partnered with organizations like the Napa Valley Community Foundation, Sonoma Valley Community Foundation and Caterina’s Club.

While the Pacific Wine & Food Classic has scaled down its footprint compared to previous years, Waitt, who is also among the founders of TacoTuesday.com, assures guests the food and wine festival is “larger in greatness.” The smaller event means less sand, while limited tickets ensure a quality experience that includes bites, drinks and a silent disco.

Pacific Wine & Food Classic will feature 100 premium wines and bites from 30 local restaurants and food purveyors. (Courtesy of Pacific Wine & Food Classic)

A big tent will house wineries from the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective and food from Newport Coast Catering and Sweetgreen. Local gourmet grocery store Gelson’s will provide a cheese, charcuterie and wine experience, with vino from winemakers Julien Fayard of Napa Valley and Doug Margerum of Santa Barbara County.

TacoTuesday.com will present a Taco Garden, where guests can find taco creations from Orange County restaurants like Chela’s, Descanso, Rodrigo’s and Puesto. The San Simeon Wine Beach Lounge will feature six of its wines and a giant paella, prepared by Leo Razo, co-founder/executive chef of Villa Roma Argentine & Italian Restaurant in Laguna Hills.

Libations will included beer from Stella Artois and Estrella, craft cocktails by Ketel One, Maker’s Mark, El Tesoro Tequila, Ron Zacapa Rum and 100 premium wines. Top participating wineries include Austin Hope Winery, San Simeon Winery, Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, Diniz Cellars, Biddle Ranch Vineyard, Talley Vineyards, Rancho Capistrano Winery, Summit Lake Vineyards & Winery and more. Hi-Time Wine Cellars will host a Bubbly Bar featuring a selection of popular sparkling wines too.

Bites will be provided by a lineup of more than 30 local restaurants and food purveyors. Guests can look forward to Orange County chefs like BlueGold’s Jorge Valines, Descanso Restaurant’s Jose Angulo, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens’ Rich Mead, Palenque’s Roland Rubalcava, Sushi Roku’s Hiroshi Shima, Xacalli Kitchen’s Vincent Espinoza and more. Other participating restaurants include Gus’s Fried Chicken, SET Sushi & Steak and Red O.

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens owner and executive Chef Rich Mead will be among local chefs at Pacific Wine & Food Classic. (Courtesy of Pacific Wine & Food Classic)

After the Pacific Wine & Food Classic event ends, guests are encouraged to visit VEA Newport Beach, which will host a live concert as part of its summer concert series. The complimentary performance will feature country artist Dani Rose from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the new Sunset Lawn.

VIP early entrance tickets for the Pacific Wine & Food Classic, which allow entrance at 1 p.m., are priced at $240, while VIP tickets for 2 p.m. entry are priced at $195. Visit pacificwineandfood.com for more information.