Auditions open for Santa Ana school whose goals extend beyond dance

Each year the Wooden Floor in Santa Ana holds open auditions for the opportunity to step onto a path to higher education. Although the first step begins on the dance floor, the organization’s chief executive officer, Dawn S. Reese, says it is much more than a dance school.

“The Wooden Floor is a creative youth development organization; we are not a dance studio. We inspire and transform the lives of young people through the power of dance and access to higher education over a 10-year journey,” said Reese.

Founded in 1983, the Wooden Floor serves students as a privately funded nonprofit. Originally the school began as a summer pilot dance program for at-risk youth named Saint Joseph Ballet by founder Beth Burns, a then-sister with the order of St. Joseph of Orange. The Wooden Floor has since evolved and served more than 95,000 students.

Students not only gain access to dance education but also receive guidance and assistance through the organization’s year-round holistic model. Families participating in the program get access to free tutoring and college and career readiness workshops as well as family counseling and parent workshops, many at at no charge.

“Our programs and services are based on financial need, and many children attend free of charge,” said Reese. “In addition to weekly somatic-based dance education classes, children may receive academic services, 1:1 tutoring, social-emotional wellness workshops, college planning and mentoring, as well as counseling.”

The Wooden Floor uses an exploratory dance education approach and utilizes the 5 C’s, which are outlined by the Orange County Department of Education as critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creativity and character.

“At the Wooden Floor, we added a sixth C: courage,” Reese added.

Each year, auditions are held in the fall. This year auditions will take place on Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wooden Floor at 1810 N. Main St. in Santa Ana. The tryouts are open to students in third through fifth grade who have financial need and a love for movement. No dance experience is necessary and children are not expected to have anything prepared for the audition.

The impact the Wooden Floor has had on students who participate in its program is impressive. Twenty consecutive graduating classes have had 100% of their seniors graduate on time and enroll in higher education.

The school has also seen another trend.

“Over the past five years, 50% declare STEM majors in mechanical engineering, biotechnology, computer sciences and pre-med/biology, to name a few,” said Reese.

Visit thewoodenfloor.org for more information about its 10-year program and upcoming auditions.