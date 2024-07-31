‘Clue’ cosplayers show they are game at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

A group of women who competed together pose for first place picture during the Clue Character Costume Contest in honor of Broadway’s show “Clue” at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center.

Mrs. White gripped a gaudy, gold candlestick. Col. Mustard wielded a comically large lead pipe. Mrs. Peacock raised a martini glass.

The “Clue” costume contest at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa gave the showgoers attending the July 24 staging of the Broadway musical of the same name the chance to really get into character.

“I didn’t do it,” said Steve Capenos as Col. Mustard, twitching a campy gray mustache from side to side. His khaki uniform mimicked the style of the board game character, often portrayed as a retired British military officer wearing a pith helmet.

Steve Campenos dressed as Col. Mustard, pretends to hold a wry conversation while smoking a toy pipe during the Clue Character Costume Contest at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Capenos was joined by his wife, Anna Capenos, who was dressed as Miss Scarlet in a red strapless dress and long black evening gloves. It was she who persuaded him to join the contest, he said.

“This fabulous lady here inspired me when got tickets to come see ‘Clue,’ and so we are here to win the contest, collect our prize and blackmail whoever loses,” joked Capenos.

Capenos’ costume was detailed, but he admitted it all came together quite hastily.

“I had a vision, and I threw it all together in 30 minutes after I got home from work,” he said.

Anna Campenos, center, poses with others dressed as Miss Scarlet to participate in costume contest held in conjunction with the performance of “Clue” at the Segerstrom Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Audience members were invited to register ahead of time to compete in the costume contest that included individual and group categories. Taking place on the plaza’s outdoor stage before that night’s performance, the first 100 guests dressed in costume were awarded a free Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar appetizer voucher for the location across the street at South Coast Plaza. Other prizes given out included Clue merchandise and the Clue board game itself. The musical was staged July 23 through July 28.

Cosplayers brought their own creativity and flair to each of the characters.

Artist Ranitra Coleman, known on social media for retro fashion as @missgolden_lady, also came dressed as Miss Scarlet, incorporating what she called historically accurate details.

“My costume is inspired by the original production of ‘Clue’ ... and I thought I would give Miss Scarlet a little bit of pizzazz,” Coleman said.

Coleman’s interpretation of Miss Scarlet included a red velvet dress topped with an elegant black cape and a large white flower pinned in her hair.

Ranitra Coleman, dressed in her interpretation of the character Miss Scarlet, holds the Clue board game during the July 24 Clue Character Costume Contest. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Dylan Lujano said he dressed as Professor Plum after finding a beautiful deep violet blazer at a Hollywood thrift store.

“I love the movie and I love the game and I was thinking about what character I could emulate that would be fun,” said Lujano. “I had the pants and the shoes but everything else is vintage from Iguana Vintage, and it fit me perfectly.”

Lujano said he loves all the “Clue” characters and had a hard time deciding which one to dress as.

“I was definitely even thinking of doing one of the females characters and changing it up to do a male version of Miss Scarlet or male version of Mrs. Peacock,” Lujano said.

That was the approach Veronica Cook took for her interpretation of Mr. Green, which she imagined as a 1950s housewife.

“I like to gender bend costumes and characters a lot, and I personally like Mr. Green and ’50s style,” Cook said.

Cook wore an emerald green dress with a classic silhouette complete with a full skirt. Her accessories included a green hat, gloves, cat eye glasses and stockings with a seam up the back. All the details cemented her win in the Mr. Green category.

A woman dressed as Mrs. Peacock for the Clue Character Costume Contest before a performance of Broadway’s “Clue” at the Segerstrom Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

More summer activities planned

The Clue character costume contest was just one of the outdoor events scheduled at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza this summer. On Aug. 5, the final installment of Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ Movie Mondays series will screen 1985’s “Back to the Future,” starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as time-traveling scientist Doc Brown. The event is free and moviegoers are encouraged to come in costume for activities before the screening and a food truck meet-up.

On Aug. 6, guests can return to the Plaza for Tuesday Night Dance where they can learn flamenco dancing from bilingual flamenco choreographer Claudia de la Cruz. Festive frocks will be appropriate for Tuesday night classes through the month of August that will cover traditional flamenco to electric rumba flamenco fusion. Classes are free with a downloadable Plaza Pass, which can be found at scfta.org.

Visit the Segerstrom Center for the Arts site for a full schedule of events at the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.