‘OCVibe Unveiled’ shares a glimpse of Anaheim’s future

Pop hits echoed through the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center on Wednesday evening while guests moved through interactive experiences like yoga in the wellness corner, art demonstrations by an AI robot and drinks flowing from the tequila bar, and digital screens presented renderings of idyllic parks and public use space. The flurry of activity was designed to give guests a small sampling of what a night out at OCVibe will feel like.

OCVibe is a $4-billion redevelopment project backed by Henry and Susan Samueli that will stretch across nearly 100 acres of immersive entertainment, housing and mixed-use space in Anaheim.

“OCVibe is a one-of-a-kind destination for sports and entertainment,” said Morell Marean, chief operating officer at OCVibe. “But what makes it special is our district will really be a place that becomes a new downtown for Orange County.”

OCVibe will be built around the existing Honda Center and the ARTIC, which is open for transit and private events now. Wednesday’s event, “OCVIBE Unveiled: Countdown to a New Downtown,” brought the Samuelis, Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken and OCVibe leadership including chief executive Bill Foltz and Marean out to make announcements about food and entertainment coming to the district, including the reveal of two major tenants.

OCVibe will be built around the Honda Center and ARTIC, which is open for transit and private events, in Anaheim. (Sarah Mosqueda)

A Restaurant, a dining concept from River Jetty Restaurant Group partners, Joseph “McG” Nichol and Jordan Otterbein will join OCVibe’s Restaurant Row. This news comes on the heels of River Jetty Restaurant Group becoming the new operator of the recently restored Lido Theater in Newport Beach. More dining options will be available at the two-story Market Hall, which will be home to 21 chef-driven concepts, six bar and lounge areas and three private event spaces.

Additionally, OCVibe will revive an iconic music venue, the Golden Bear. Open in Huntington Beach from 1966 to 1986, the Golden Bear hosted rock ‘n’ roll legends like Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan and the Doors. The new Golden Bear will be an intimate 300-capacity venue designed to emulate the original’s folk music club roots.

“Music and entertainment is so important to what we are doing here, and the Golden Bear was such an iconic center for that in the history of Orange County music,” said Marean. “It will be fantastic to see that really special place come back to life here at our property.”

The OCVibe will be completed in several phases, with the goal to start welcoming guests in 2026. In 2025, two multi-level parking garages are slated to open followed by the opening of Market Hall, a 5,700-seat concert hall and public park space opening the next year. In 2027, the Golden Bear and another small music venue will open and by 2028 more public parks will be open, along with the first of two hotels. A pedestrian bridge connecting the ARTIC to Honda Center is also part of the long-term plan.

“There is a major housing component as well,” Maren noted. “We are entitled for 1,500 multifamily residential units, and 15% of those will be set aside for affordable housing.”

Housing is part of OCVibe’s final phase planned for 2029 and will help create the new downtown Orange County Marean said the project’s team sees in Anaheim’s future.

“It is important to us that OCVibe really reflect the strong diversity of Orange County and of Anaheim,” said Marean. “There is really something here for everyone.”