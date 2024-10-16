Coffee shop with a lot of buzz expands further in Orange County

Since 2002, San Diego coffee lovers have been getting their caffeine buzz from Better Buzz Coffee Roasters. That was the year Tim Langdon and Stephanie Garden opened the first Better Buzz as a coffee cart. Today the coffee roasters have nearly 20 locations across Southern California, mainly in the San Diego area, and two in Arizona. The brand’s presence in Orange County has remained mostly in south county with a location in San Clemente and another in Laguna Hills with a drive-through that opened earlier this year.

Better Buzz is now moving further into Orange County with a location in Costa Mesa that opened on Oct. 11 and another planned for central O.C.

“We are thrilled to expand into the Orange County market with our newest shop in Costa Mesa and a location in Fullerton set to open soon,” Amanda Cameron, marketing director for Better Buzz, said in a statement to TimesOC.

Advertisement

Better Buzz roasts its own beans in small batches in Vista and delivers coffee beans weekly to its stores. Certified by California Certified Organic Farmers as an organic coffee roaster, Better Buzz also makes efforts to source Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance coffees.

The crowd at the black-and-yellow cafe skews younger with groups of teens lining up for lattes. Every table is full, and by late afternoon, the pastry case only has a few kouign-amanns and croissants left.

Handcrafted drinks like mint-infused iced coffee and single-origin espresso are rounded out by a revolving menu of inventive drinks that keep things fresh. Nitro cold brew and cinnamon cream cold brew are available on tap, and tea-based drinks like a lavender tea latte or a blueberry lavender lemonade known as a BuzZinger are also on the menu. The signature drink is known as the “Best Drink Ever,” a classic Americano with creamy vanilla that can be made iced or hot. The coffee is smooth, and the vanilla is not nearly as sweet as anticipated, making this a mellow version of a vanilla latte.

Better Buzz continues its expansion in Orange County with a new location in Costa Mesa. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Location-exclusive beverages like the “Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew,” are being offered at the Costa Mesa location at 2701 Harbor Blvd. during opening week along with “Lemon Meringue Buzz,” made up of vanilla coffee and yuzu puree.

“By featuring a unique, limited-edition specialty beverage exclusive to each location, we ensure that every shop remains connected to the community and its residents,” said Cameron.

Fresh pastries are provided by a local bakery, Bakers Kneaded. The food menu also has more substantial fare like Acai bowls, three-seed avocado and breakfast sandwiches and wraps.

The Fullerton store is coming soon and will be located at 1329 S. Harbor Blvd.