Irvine Barclay Theatre’s programming set to bring holiday cheer

The Irvine Barclay Theatre rings in the holiday season with a full schedule of Christmas programming throughout the month of December.

The classical piano ensemble made up of five siblings known as the 5 Browns will bring a selection of familiar and lesser known holiday carols to the Barclay. The Juilliard-trained quintet has been featured on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and “60 Minutes” and has performed concerts around the world from Carnegie Hall to Beijing’s National Center for the Performing Arts. “Christmas with the 5 Browns” will take place on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m., and tickets start at $34.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will spread holiday cheer when its annual Big Band Holidays tour comes to the Irvine Barclay Theatre. (Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln )

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will bring its annual tour spreading holiday cheer to Orange County, with a performance featuring its two star vocalists, Ekep Nkwelle and Robbie Lee. Music director and trombonist Chris Crenshaw will lead the orchestra through a soulful songbook of holiday classics from greats like Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie and Benny Goodman. “Big Band Holidays with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra” will take place on Dec. 5 at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $44.

Canadian Brass will perform a concert of seasonal songs in a show presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Avuncular tuba master and original member Chuck Daellenbach will lead Jeff Nelsen on horn, Keith Dyrda on trombone and Mikio Sasaki and Joe Burgstaller on trumpet through songs like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” “Holidays with Canadian Brass” is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $42.

British a cappella ensemble the King’s Singers will perform festive music inspired by its touring travels. Founded in 1968 at King’s College, Cambridge, by six choral scholars, the group continues to tour and bring holiday cheer with a program that includes carols like “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The show will also includes songs honoring the magic of 100 years of Disney like “When You Wish Upon a Star.” “The King’s Singer: Christmas Time is Here” will take place on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $34.

The King’s Singers will perform an extra-special Christmas program at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. (Courtesy of Irvine Barclay Theatre)

Beginning on Dec. 7, the Festival Ballet Theatre will return to the Barclay for “The Nutcracker.” Tchaikovsky’s full-length holiday classic is choreographed and directed by Salwa Rizkalla, Festival Ballet Theatre’s artistic director. In addition to the magical costumes and captivating scenery on stage, the lobby will be fully decorated along with a Nutcracker boutique for Christmas shopping. There are also a limited number of tickets for a preshow tea party at the Barclay’s Jade Room one hour before the performance. Characters from the ballet, like Clara, will join guests as they dine on gourmet finger sandwiches, petit fours and scones with tea and lemonade. “The Nutcracker Presented by Festival Ballet Theatre” is scheduled for multiple performances from Dec. 7 until Dec. 24, and tickets start $54.

To purchase tickets and view the full schedule of holiday programming at the Irvine Barclay Theatre, visit thebarclay.org.