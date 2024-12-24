Matty’s Patty’s beefs up O.C. burger scene

Matty Matheson, chef, author and actor, smiles inside his new restaurant, Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club in Costa Mesa, on Friday, Dec. 20. Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club in Costa Mesa is the first U.S. location; the original opened in Toronto, Canada, in 2020.

Chef, author and actor Matty Matheson beefed up the local smash burger scene by opening Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club in Costa Mesa, the eatery’s second location. The celebrity chef made an appearance at the restaurant on Friday, Dec. 20, posing for pictures and greeting fans who queued up well before the 11 a.m. grand opening.

Costa Mesa residents Jacob and Kelly Slaughter were the first in line at the restaurant at 1734 Newport Blvd. (the former site of Oh Those Donuts) at 6 a.m.

“I pushed for midnight, but she walked me back to 6 a.m.,” said Jacob.

People wait in line for the grand opening of Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club on Dec. 20. (James Carbone)

Advertisement

The smash burger concept began as a pop-up before opening as a brick and mortar in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Business partner and Orange County native Pat Tenore, the “Patty” in Matty’s Patty’s and the designer, entrepreneur and former owner of surf and sportwear company RVCA, is part of the reason the burger club chose Costa Mesa for its first U.S. location.

“Pat Tenore is a foundational person down here in Costa Mesa and Orange County, and being able to bring it home here is an amazing thing,” said Matheson. “I am from Toronto, Pat’s Costa Mesa so it only made sense.”

The well-known Matheson recently became even more beloved for his role on FX’s Emmy-award-winning television series, “The Bear,” as lovable handyman Neil Fak. But Matheson, who also serves as a producer and consultant on the show, was famous long before his TV debut as a chef, restaurateur and internet personality.

“We are huge fans of Matty Matheson, and we have been watching his YouTube cooking videos for years and years,” said Kelly Slaughter.

Matty Matheson takes pictures with fans at Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club on Dec. 20. (James Carbone)

Joshua Price became a fan after watching Matheson’s popular YouTube cooking channel. The Anaheim resident got in line at 9 a.m. with a copy of one of Matheson’s cookbooks, hoping to get it autographed.

“My grandma and I always watch his videos,” said Price. “I brought his ‘Home Style Cookery’ cookbook, which is his second one and my favorite.”

The first YouTube video the Slaughters saw of Matheson featured the chef making a cheeseburger, and they were excited to try one in real life.

“We want to try as much as we can fit in our stomachs,” Kelly laughed.

The menu features smash burgers with 3-ounce beef patties smashed thin on the flattop for a juicy center and crispy edges, available as a single patty, double or triple.

A double smash burger at Matty’s Patty’s in Costa Mesa with mustard sauce and pickles. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“The staple is the double with yellow sauce, that is the original,” said Coulson Armstrong, culinary director for Our House Hospitality Co., which includes Matty’s Patty’s. “In California we are adding the Tenore-style burger, which is a grass-fed beef burger at more of a premium price.”

There is also a Matty burger, thicker than the smash with a 7-ounce beef patty served pink and topped with mustard sauce, a slice of white onion and pickles.

“Today we have really seen that one pop off, and I think there is huge excitement around Matty and him coming to California and opening up something for the first time,” said Armstrong.

Besides burgers, fans ordered chili cheese fries, onion rings, chocolate shakes and pineapple and vanilla soft serve ice cream. The menu also has vegetarian burger patty options and a classic Canadian poutine — French fries topped with savory gravy and cheese curds.

The long line stayed steady throughout the afternoon, with tables full both inside and on the outdoor patio where Matheson sat with friends. Fans approached him for photos or just to say hello, and he shared the gratitude he feels to local community.

Matty Matheson shakes hands with fans outside Matty’s Patty’s Burger Club at its opening. (James Carbone)

“I love Costa Mesa so much and I have been coming here for years, I have got a lot of really good friends here, and it’s nice to be able to serve cheeseburger to people,” said Matheson. “I am happy to be here.”