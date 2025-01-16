‘Brian’s Magnificent Garden’ digs into the art of storytelling at Casa Romantica

An illustration of an underground map from “Wombat Said Come In,” by Brian Lies.

Two young children pose for a picture in front of a vibrant bat mural painted by local artist Kelly Gallaher. They smile and hold up their little bat “paws,” props from a nearby basket intended to help them get in the bat spirit. The photo opportunity is part of the latest offering from Casa Romantica’s exhibition programming, an interactive exhibit unlike anything the Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente have offered before.

“We like to have a diverse program of visual arts,” said Kylie Travis, executive director of operations and programming at Casa Romantica. “We have done photography, contemporary art, mixed media, plein air, and we wanted to do something we haven’t quite done yet. We haven’t done something specifically geared toward children.”

“Brian’s Magnificent Garden by Brian Lies,” on view at Casa Romantica, was organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature in Abilene, Texas. (Courtesy of Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens)

Advertisement

Although all of the programming at Casa Romantica is family friendly, “Brian’s Magnificent Garden by Brian Lies” is meant to spark the imagination of children. On view through March 9, the show features the whimsical artwork of the award-winning children’s author and illustrator, organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature in Abilene, Texas.

“We started by looking at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature because we thought that was a great way to bring in art that kids have seen,” said Travis. “People often forget that children’s books are illustrated by artists; it is art. Often children’s first exposure to visual art is through storytelling.”

Lies is perhaps best known for his popular bat book series, which features the nocturnal creatures playing baseball or having fun at the shore. The books “Bats at the Beach” and “Bats at the Library” are just two of the titles that convinced Travis the show was a good fit for the community.

“Bats at the Ballgame” follows the winged creatures as they play ball. (The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature / Brian Lies)

“Brian Lies’ work stood out to us because a lot of the animals he uses, especially the bats, speak to our coastal ecosystem,” said Travis. “Bats are also misunderstood. They are a very important part of our ecosystem in Southern California, and this is a great way for kids to learn about them but also befriend them, in a way.”

One side of the exhibition is entirely dedicated to Lies’ bat series, with art from books like “Bats in the Band” and “Little Bat at Night School.” His use of light and dark stands out in illustrations from titles like “Little Bat Up All Day,” with the harsh sunlight contrasting with the bat’s dark dwelling and the way a thin rail of light peeks through an open blind.

Lies isn’t just a master of composition but of content. In his 2019 Caldecott Honor-winning book, “The Rough Patch,” a farmer fox witnesses the transformation of his garden after he loses his loyal pet dog.

A touching tale of how love can grow anywhere, “The Rough Patch” is among the titles in the reading nook at the exhibition. Multiple books by Lies are available in a corner made cozy with throw pillows. Nearby, a table with coloring sheets invites children to imagine their own story, and a photo mural encourages play, which can be its own kind of storytelling.

A young art lover in front of a bat mural by local artist Kelly Gallaher at Casa Romantica in San Clemente. (Courtesy of Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens)

“We talked with our local artist that we work with for our classes, and we wanted it to be a life-size page,” said Travis. “The kids can put on a costume and almost be a character within a page of the book.”

It’s a storytelling couple of months for Casa Romantica, with a Story Book Sunday planned for March 2 followed by a performance on March 8 by “We Tell Stories” called “Let Them Eat Books,” where the troupe will inspire a love of reading through acting out beloved tales.

Travis said she hopes kids will feel a connection to art and reading through the exhibition as well as the other activities.

“Storytelling is an art form, and kids have the power to be part of that,” said Travis.