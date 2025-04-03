Boots & Brews boot scoots into Irvine

Boots & Brews Country Music Festival will come to Irvine for the first time on April 11.

If you weren’t able to rope tickets to Stagecoach this year, don’t put your cowboy boots away just yet. Another country music festival is making its way to Orange County’s backyard, as Boots & Brews comes to Great Park Live in Irvine on April 11.

The premier outdoor concert event brings live country music to venues across California and this year will be the first time the show has boot-scooted to Orange County.

“Boots & Brews was born in Ventura County in 2012,” said Vincenzo Giammanco, chief executive officer at CBF Productions, which produces the event. “Since then, we now travel and do it at a bunch of different cities. We still do it in Ventura, Morgan Hill, Santa Clarita and now Irvine.”

Advertisement

Country music singer Jake Owen, who has had 10 hits make the No. 1 spot on the US country charts, including “Beachin’” and “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” will headline, with Jerrod Niemann and RaeLynn also on the bill. Locally produced beers will be on tap along with cocktails and mocktails and attendees can look forward to a Western-themed vendor market with gear like cowboy boots and cowboy hats. A honky-tonk area will be dedicated to line dancing too, for guests of all abilities.

Giammanco said he has been hoping to bring the festival to Orange County since its inception and was thrilled when the opportunity finally presented itself.

“A lot of times when we produce this show, a majority of our attendees are from the O.C.,” said Giammanco. “When I found Great Park Live, which is new pop-up amphitheater, it intrigued me and when I went out there and did a tour, I knew it was perfect. You have beautiful grass, a beautiful stage and great weather.”

Country music festival Boots & Brews will be the first big show of the season for Great Park Live in Irvine. (Brittany Finnegan)

Great Park Live is a temporary live music venue that opened last summer to replace the FivePoint Amphitheater, which closed in October 2023. Positioned in a corner of the Great Park Sports Complex, the outdoor live entertainment space has served as a summer concert venue for Pacific Symphony concerts and other live events, while the city of Irvine works to develop a more permanent amphitheater facility.

Boots & Brews will be the first big show of the season for Great Park Live and Giammanco hopes it won’t be the last time the festival comes to Orange County. He is looking forward to providing a memorable experience for country fans.

“When the headliner hits the stage and the lights go out and the place just goes absolutely nuts, you are seeing people singing the songs and you are seeing couples holding each other and sharing a moment; knowing that we helped create the atmosphere for those moments they’ll remember for the rest of their lives is amazing.”

Tickets for Boots & Brews start at $59.99 for general admission and $149.99 for the VIP Lounge. There are also party packs that offer tickets at a discounted price when you purchase four or more, and private cabana experiences too. For details on tickets visit bootsandbrews.com

