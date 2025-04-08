Newport Beach traffic stop nets meth, syringes, credit cards
A routine traffic stop in Newport Beach led to the arrest of three suspects and the discovery of drugs, credit cards, electronic devices and other stolen items, police said Tuesday.
An officer on March 22 spotted a Chevrolet Silverado going southbound on Jamboree Road with no license plates, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.
An investigation discovered that the occupants was on active
parole/probation or had a warrant,” according to a police statement.
A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, syringes, loose Adderall, drug paraphernalia, credit cards not in their names, laptops, tablets, checks and two e-bikes, police said.
The vehicle was impounded due to suspicious registration. Police said all three occupants were arrested and booked into the Newport Beach Police Department jail.
