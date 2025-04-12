Speeding Tesla driver, passenger killed; 5 injured in Fullerton crash with pickup truck, bus Saturday morning

Fullerton police report the the driver and passenger in a Tesla died Saturday morning after the car, which had been speeding eastbound on Orangethorpe Avenue, ran a red light and hit a pickup truck as well as a bus.

A man and his passenger in a speeding Tesla were killed Saturday morning when the car allegedly ran a red light in Fullerton, triggering a crash that involved an Orange County Transit Authority bus, authorities said.

The collision took place around 6:45 a.m. Saturday near Orangethorpe Avenue and State College Boulevard, the Fullerton Police Department reported.

Police said a white Tesla was going eastbound on Orangethorpe and drove through a red light at the intersection, striking the passenger side of a gray 1991 Toyota pickup truck and then the passenger side of the bus.

Advertisement

Officers located the truck, which had moderate passenger-side damage, just north of the intersection. The Tesla had significant front-end damage and the bus had moderate driver-side damage just south of the intersection, police said.

The adult female passenger in the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the driver to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“The driver of the Toyota pick-up and the OCTA bus involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators,” according to a police statement. “Five passengers riding the OCTA bus were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.”

Fullerton police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (714) 738-6812. Anonymous tips can be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227