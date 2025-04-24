Advertisement
Rabid bat found in Orange County, health officials say

A couple fishes in the shade at Rancho Santa Margarita Lake.
A couple fishes at Rancho Santa Margarita Lake in Rancho Santa Margarita in August 2023. A bat that tested positive for rabies was discovered on the ground by a walking path around the lake on April 17.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Anthony Solorzano
A bat infected with rabies was found near Rancho Santa Margarita Lake in Orange County this month, health authorities said.

The bat was discovered on April 17 and taken in for testing as part of the county’s routine rabies surveillance effort, according to the OC Health Care Agency. The infected bat’s carcass was frozen and then sent to the California Department of Public Health.

The OC Health Care Agency encourages anyone who made physical contact with the bat — or saw anyone else do so — to inform its Disease Control Division to determine the risk of infection. Owners of pets that may have touched the bat are also asked to contact health authorities.

Rabies is almost always fatal in humans once someone begins to show symptoms, according to the Health Care Agency. That’s why it’s important for people to seek medical assistance promptly after a possible exposure, officials say.

The virus is spread through an infected animal’s saliva, usually during a bite. Because bats have small teeth, their bites typically go unnoticed, heightening the risk of infection.

As of April, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has documented two rabid bats this year, both around the Santa Clarita area. One of the bats was found dead in a residential backyard, the other was alive in the front yard of a home.

In 2024, Fresno County recorded its first human rabies fatality in more than 30 years. The person was infected after being bitten by a bat.

Human cases of rabies are rare, but bats are the leading source of transmission, according to Orange County health officials.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

