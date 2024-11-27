Bat is the prime suspect in ultra-rare human rabies fatality in Central California

Bats emerge from crevices under the I-80 highway at nightfall on June 13, 2024, in Yolo County, Calif.

A Fresno County resident has died of rabies they probably contracted from being bitten by a bat, the first such human case in the county in more than 30 years.

No information about the individual, including their name, age or gender was released due to patient confidentiality laws, Assistant Director Joe Prado of the county Public Health Department said during a Zoom media conference Tuesday.

Prado said the individual worked in Merced County and was exposed to rabies sometime in mid-October while in Merced County, though it’s unclear whether the person was working at the time of contact. Officials say they believe the person became infected through an encounter with a bat.

The individual displayed symptoms of rabies and was treated at a Fresno County hospital emergency room on Nov. 18 and died Friday.

“That was a very short time frame there, but that’s kind of how it worked out,” Prado said.

The county was also assessing the exposure risks for those in the hospital where the patient was treated and at the person’s home. Rabies vaccines were being distributed as needed, Prado said.

“Right now we want to ensure that the community is aware that all the hospital systems are working together to make sure there is ample vaccine supply,” he said.

Rabies is a disease that affects the brain and is rarely seen in humans, with the last such case in Fresno County occurring in 1992, said Fresno County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Trinidad Solis.

Rabies is transmitted through saliva, most likely through a bite from an infected creature, Solis said.

“With rabies, unfortunately, there is no cure,” Solis said. “So, once symptoms develop there is no treatment, and often when symptoms develop it is often fatal.”

Solis said prevention is key, including vaccinating pets and taking precautions around wildlife, particularly known carriers such as bats, foxes and skunks.

Abnormal animal behavior is often a sign of infection, like bats flying in the daytime or normally timid creatures interacting with humans.

If an individual believes they may have been scratched or bitten, they should clean the area with soap and water and immediately go to a healthcare provider, Solis said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that fewer than 10 people die of rabies in the United States each year. Five people died of rabies in 2021.

Requests for comment from Merced County health officials were not immediately returned. The fate of the suspected bat is also unknown.

Merced County Health posted a CDC warning on its social media sites Monday regarding the dangers of rabies.

There have been 169 documented cases of animals being infected by rabies in the state this year, according to the California Department of Health, with nearly a quarter (41) taking place in Los Angeles County .

In comparison, Merced and Fresno counties combined have three cases so far this year, according to state data.