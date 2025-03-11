Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.