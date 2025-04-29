Audience raps with ‘Hamilton’ cast at Segerstrom

Elvie Ellis, Nathan Haydel, Jared Howelton, Tyler Fauntleroy in “Hamilton,” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts through May 4.

As “Hamilton” returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, audience members at a recent performance got a special opportunity to be in the room where the show happens.

Patrons had the chance to talk with cast and company members of the U.S. “Philip tour” in a post-show Q&A segment on April 24.

Running now through May 4, the hit Broadway show with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the story of founding father, Alexander Hamilton on the dawn of a new nation. The musical has enjoyed wild success since it premiered off-Broadway in 2015. Directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations from Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” has earned 11 Tony Awards, plus a Grammy Award, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Advertisement

A filmed version of the original Broadway production lives on the streaming platform, Disney+, adding to its accessibility and popularity. During the Q&A, some of the cast members spoke candidly about how they balance playing the well known characters as the audience is familiar with them, while still adding their own personality and flavor.

“They give us the choreo whatever that might be in the studio, but you have a lot of freedom to be able to add your individuality within it,” said Malachi Durant, who is part of the ensemble. “No company is the same.”

Lauren Mariasoosay, Marja Harmon, Lily Soto in “Hamilton,” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts through May 4. (Joan Marcus)

Jisel Soleil Ayon, who plays Angelica Schuyler, commented from a principal player perspective.

“We have a lot of things that are prescribed, not because Phillipa Anne Soo or Renée Elise Goldsberry did it, but because that is what Lin wanted, that is what the director wanted,” said Soleil Ayon. “But then within that, we get to bring ourselves to how we do that thing a little bit while still being in service to the story.”

Cast members were also forthcoming about roles they audition for, verses the roles they actually booked.

“I actually auditioned as a dancer and I started in the show as a dancer,” said Kendyl Sayuri Yokoyama, who plays Eliza Hamilton.

Sayuri Yokoyama went on to cover all five ensembles and eventually covered all the Schuyler sisters. She auditioned for the role of Angelica and started the tour as Peggy before getting an offer for Eliza. She has been on the show for a little over six years and has the distinction as the only cast member to play every single female track in “Hamilton.”

Jorrel Javier (ensemble, who played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson on April 24) originally auditioned for ensemble and then was called back for Lafayette and Jefferson, but didn’t book the role right away.

“It took me six years to book the show,” said Javier. “They kept calling me back, which is a good thing. It means they like you and they are trying to find a place for you.”

Javier admits the rejection wasn’t easy but the lesson he takes away from the experience is what is for you, will never miss you.

“Six years, six different characters and here we are,” said Javier.

“Hamilton” returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, now through May 4. (Joan Marcus)

Key elements that set “Hamilton” apart from other contemporary Broadway musicals is the emphasis on a diverse and inclusive cast, as well as the score that effortlessly blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. A few of the cast members touched on the importance of representation in musical theater and how musicals from Miranda like “In the Heights” and other shows have influenced their careers.

“One show that changed my life, was ‘In the Heights.’ I come from a hip-hop background and I didn’t even see my first musical until I was 19, ” said Durant. “Musical theater was like, ballet and kicks and twirls and I was poppin’ and stuff. But when I saw someone do that on stage and they were signing and acting and just killing it, I was like that’s for me… that is what set me on the path that I am on.”

Josh Marin (ensemble) echoed the notion of feeling seen when he attended a performance of another popular Broadway musical, “The Lion King.”

“My first true musical experience that revolutionized my brain and the way I became the actor that I am today would be the ‘The Lion King,’” said Marin. “There is so much beauty, depth, life and love that that show creates but also being a person of African American culture, seeing Black people, seeing me up there, seeing people that look like me allowed me to feel like that is something I can do.”

More than one question from the audience focused on advice for those aspiring to develop a career in musical theater. Javier had this advice for young performers:

“People are always talking about manifestation, but it is preparation. Manifesting is just preparing as if the opportunity is coming tomorrow,” said Javier. “So my question to you is this: If the opportunity came tomorrow, would you be prepared?”

In other words, don’t throw away your shot.

The next Q&A will take place on May 1 following the 7:30 p.m. performance. Patrons attending are welcome to come down to the Orchestra level after the show and participate.