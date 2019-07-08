Nixon Library will open its Apollo 11 exhibit to the public on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

A video loop plays President Kennedy’s “We choose to go to the moon” speech, delivered on Sept. 12, 1962, a sweltering day in Rice Stadium in Houston. Other artifacts include Buzz Aldrin’s penlight used in the Lunar Module and his Apollo 11 crew patch; moon rocks acquired from the Apollo 15 and 17 missions; a NASA X-15 silver pressure suit used to train Armstrong and America’s first astronauts in the 1950s; and a Presidential Medal of Freedom Award presented by Nixon to Michael Collins, the third Apollo 11 astronaut.