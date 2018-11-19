Visit Cars Land Christmas to enjoy holiday decorations made with automobile parts

At the head of the street, a statue of Stanley, the founder of Radiator Springs, has been outfitted with a bronze Santa cap and bag of presents. Beyond the courthouse, the rusty red striated grooves of the Cadillac Range mountains form a backdrop of Cars Land and the home to its marquee attraction, Radiator Springs Racers. Next to Stanley, the hubcap Christmas tree topped with an exhaust pipe star is one of the most popular photo spots in the Instagram-ready land bristling with loads of eye candy details.