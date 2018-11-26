On Theater: SCR’s 39th ‘Christmas Carol’ rings in the season

A few other cast members have been aboard for nearly the full ride: Richard Doyle as the solemn ghost of Christmas past and Art Koustik as the scurrilous cider salesman — both, like Landon, SCR founding artists. Keller has long doubled as Mr. Fezziwig and a charity solicitor, but this year he’s passed those roles on to William Francis McGuire and Doyle, respectively, with McGuire turning Fezziwig’s innate hamminess up a few notches.