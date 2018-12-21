Lido Isle home ctaches fire during Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

A fire engulfed the second story of a Lido Isle home Wednesday evening during the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, authorities said.
No one was injured, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department.
The blaze became visible to parade spectators just before 7 p.m., said Newport Beach resident Peggy Palmer by email.
The fire began after the opening night fireworks display, Palmer said. But, according to the fire department, the cause of the fire isn’t clear and is still under investigation.
The Newport Beach Fire Department responded with assistance from the Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach fire departments.
Firefighters found no one in the home and immediately went to work extinguishing the fire, which was confined to the second floor, Newport Beach Fire Department said.