4 accused of insurance fraud and paying for patient referrals at Costa Mesa clinic

Ronald Lee Martin, 68, and Veronica Martin, 63, Jeffrey Scott Catanzarite, 59, of Irvine and Max Humberto Matos, 78, of Long Beach were charged with 34 felony counts each of committing and conspiring to commit insurance fraud as well as three additional felony counts and one misdemeanor related to referrals of patients for compensation, court records show. All the charges relate to alleged crimes between March 2012 and December 2014, court records show.